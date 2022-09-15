First Affirmative Financial Network Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 4.5% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,067,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.92. The company had a trading volume of 258,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,561. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $93.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.