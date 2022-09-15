First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.47. 111,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.48. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

