First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.
American Express Stock Down 0.1 %
AXP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.15. 178,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,386. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average of $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Express (AXP)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.