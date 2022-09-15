First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Reduces Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after acquiring an additional 685,478 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after buying an additional 528,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

AXP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.15. 178,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,386. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average of $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.