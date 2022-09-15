First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Sells 847 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $154.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.23. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.