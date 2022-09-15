First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $44,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.93. 1,144,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,174,940. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

