First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $63.82. 208,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,826. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

