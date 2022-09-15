First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 1,693 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.96. 129,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,120. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.