First Financial Bank Trust Division Buys 3,300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,967. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.04 and its 200-day moving average is $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.55 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $468,251.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

