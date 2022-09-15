First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 441,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,062. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.49.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

