First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.00. The company had a trading volume of 167,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

