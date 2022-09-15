First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.37. The company had a trading volume of 31,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

