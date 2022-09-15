First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Up 1,471.6% in August

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,900 shares, a growth of 1,471.6% from the August 15th total of 22,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First High-School Education Group Price Performance

First High-School Education Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 142,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,812. First High-School Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First High-School Education Group stock. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,130,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. First High-School Education Group accounts for about 0.4% of EQT Fund Management S.a r.l.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. owned 14.27% of First High-School Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.