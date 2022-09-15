First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Financial Review

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.8% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Zhongchao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.38 $8.17 million N/A N/A Zhongchao $16.30 million 1.26 $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

First High-School Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First High-School Education Group and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

First High-School Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 758.90%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

First High-School Education Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Zhongchao on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

