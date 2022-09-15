First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

FHN stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $9,279,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

