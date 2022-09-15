First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS FPAFY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 69,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,628. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0549 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

