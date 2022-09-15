First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. Citigroup cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.32.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FM remained flat at C$23.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 561,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,792. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.42. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9941913 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

