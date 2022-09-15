First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Trading Down 4%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.24 and last traded at $36.24. 92 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.88.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.