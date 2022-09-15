First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.95. 126,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 145,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 153,063 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 52,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

About First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.