First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,152 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after buying an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IFV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.238 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

