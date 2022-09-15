First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 1,785.7% in August

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 1,785.7% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FDNI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 4,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,484. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDNI. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $873,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter.

