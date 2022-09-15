First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 40,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 51,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEU. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 749.9% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 74,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 866,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 340,613 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

