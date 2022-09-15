First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 40,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 51,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.