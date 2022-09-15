First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.60 and last traded at $61.65. 16,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 57,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85.

