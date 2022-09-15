First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 2.5% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FMB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 296,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

