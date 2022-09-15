First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in August

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 774,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,295. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.