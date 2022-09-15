First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in August

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 774,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,295. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.23.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 258,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 153,263 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,074,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,061,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,201,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,219,000 after purchasing an additional 338,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 218,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 17,519 shares during the period.

