First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.51% 0.75% 0.33% Bloomin’ Brands 1.76% 109.21% 7.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and Bloomin’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Bloomin’ Brands 0 3 7 1 2.82

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.68, indicating a potential upside of 48.73%. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus price target of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 34.30%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Bloomin’ Brands.

95.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Bloomin’ Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.50 -$2.11 million $0.07 217.89 Bloomin’ Brands $4.12 billion 0.45 $215.55 million $0.63 32.86

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 26, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,013 full-service restaurants and franchised 157 restaurants across 47 states; and 156 full-service restaurants and franchised 172 restaurants across 17 countries and Guam. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

