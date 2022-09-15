Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$619.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.46 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.26-$4.56 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 0.1 %

Five Below stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.04. 16,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,342. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Five Below by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Five Below by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.