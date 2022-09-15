Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.
Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flexsteel Industries has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.
Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 3.6 %
FLXS opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $36.77.
Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.