Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flexsteel Industries has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

FLXS opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $36.77.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.