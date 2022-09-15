Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) Trading Down 3.6%

Foran Mining Co. (OTC:FMCXF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.90. 2,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMCXF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Foran Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Foran Mining Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

