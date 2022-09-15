Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at 6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.64. Fortitude Gold has a 52-week low of 5.82 and a 52-week high of 7.97.
