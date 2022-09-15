Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Director A D. David Mackay Sells 2,000 Shares

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

