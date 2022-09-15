Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 2.0 %

FBHS stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.