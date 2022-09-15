Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 969.29 ($11.71).

FRES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 747.60 ($9.03) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 699.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 742.45. The company has a market capitalization of £5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,723.70. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

