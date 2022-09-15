Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $13.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amundi increased its position in Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

