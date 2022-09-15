FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $208,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,211,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,941,358.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,825. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $442.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter worth $1,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 60.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

