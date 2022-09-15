FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $213,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,121,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $208,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $387,240.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $259,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $457,240.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $262,400.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $240,600.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTCI opened at $4.35 on Thursday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $442.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,449,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 530,455 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FTCI. Raymond James reduced their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital raised FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

