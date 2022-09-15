Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FUSN. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 179,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,967. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.04. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,492. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

