Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.65

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.65 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 48.85 ($0.59). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 44.80 ($0.54), with a volume of 1,048,970 shares trading hands.

Futura Medical Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.35. The firm has a market cap of £123.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

