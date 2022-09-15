Gaj Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $13,799.86 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 517% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.02995391 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002381 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00822915 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020824 BTC.
Gaj Finance Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Buying and Selling Gaj Finance
