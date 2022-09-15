Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.67 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00011665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $8.25 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,123.45 or 0.99997713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,143.53 or 0.99951350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00065158 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token (CRYPTO:GAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project Galaxy is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API. The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Medium Docs “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

