Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 258.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock remained flat at $5.26 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.80 and a beta of 0.69. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

