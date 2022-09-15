Garde Capital Inc. Has $146,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

