Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,398,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,318,000 after buying an additional 586,360 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,850,000 after acquiring an additional 293,092 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

