Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Bindu Wyma Sells 14,900 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Bindu Wyma sold 14,900 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.34, for a total transaction of C$19,891.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at C$42,720.

Gear Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

GXE traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.29. The company had a trading volume of 751,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.42. The company has a market cap of C$333.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gear Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

