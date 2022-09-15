General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in General Electric by 709.3% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 40,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.54. 45,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,412. The company has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

