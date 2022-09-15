General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $77,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.90. The company had a trading volume of 290,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,412. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

