Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 1,320.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Genfit Stock Performance

GNFTF remained flat at $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Get Genfit alerts:

About Genfit

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and Nitazoxanide, which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure.

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.