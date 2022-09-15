Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 1,320.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Genfit Stock Performance
GNFTF remained flat at $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday. Genfit has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.
About Genfit
