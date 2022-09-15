Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 303.8% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GNGBY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.15. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $678.71 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getinge AB will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Getinge AB (publ)

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNGBY. Nordea Equity Research cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Cheuvreux cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

