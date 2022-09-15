Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Stock Price Up 14.9%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) traded up 14.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 12.90 and last traded at 12.20. 7,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,016,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total value of 106,706,000.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,777,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,004,255,599.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.