Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.13. 343,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,270. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

