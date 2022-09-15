Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Stock Price Up 96.1%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 96.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Global Gold Stock Up 96.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

About Global Gold

(Get Rating)

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.